Phuket’s Centara Karon Resort reopens

BANGKOK, 8 October 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces the reopening of Centara Karon Resort Phuket following a stunning transformation.

To mark the occasion, guests are invited to experience this newly renovated resort with an exclusive offer, available for stays from 1 December 2024 to 30 April 2025.

Travellers who book before 30 November 2024 will be treated to an array of curated privileges, including complimentary accommodation, meals and activities for up to two children, and THB500 daily resort credit to enjoy at the resort’s exceptional restaurants and bars or rejuvenating spa. Early check-in and late check-out, plus a complimentary minibar refresh each day, ensure every detail is tailored to enhance every guest’s experience.

To further elevate the offer, CentaraThe1 members will receive an additional 15% discount on room rates and earn triple points for stays during the promotional period. To make the most of these perks, members can sign in to their online accounts before booking, while non-members are encouraged to sign up for free via centara1card.com

The redesigned Centara Karon Resort Phuket presents a perfect blend of contemporary comfort and island charm, inviting guests to explore its revitalised spaces and well-appointed accommodation catering to every need, from The Terrace’s sea-view rooms and The Lagoon’s family-friendly options to the spacious layouts of Tropical and the romantic Private Pool Villas. With an eclectic mix of dining experiences, vibrant activities, and splash-worthy swimming pools, this tropical oasis ensures an unforgettable escape for all ages.

For more details on the ‘A Star Is Reborn’ offer and to make reservations, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/ckr/reborn