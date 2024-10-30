DUBAI, UAE, 31 October 2024: Emirates has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Vietnam Airlines and VietJet to strengthen connectivity and offer more travel choices between Dubai and its Vietnamese gateways, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Vietnam – UAE Business Forum, held at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai on 28 October.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer attended the signing ceremony along with government leaders, ministers, and business representatives from both countries. Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Far East delivered a keynote highlighting the airline’s commitment to deepening its presence in Vietnam, a market it has been serving since 2012, supporting trade and tourism links between the UAE and Vietnam, as well as offering customers convenient travel options.

Adnan Kazim commented: “Enhancing our cooperation with like-minded partners like Vietnam Airlines and VietJet is integral to our core commercial strategy to better connect customers across points beyond our own network. Vietnam is a market that presents tremendous opportunities to boost tourism and trade as a key hub in Southeast Asia. Emirates supports the UAE government’s ongoing efforts to elevate its existing economic ties with Vietnam. Our decades-long cooperation with Vietnam Airlines has enabled us to enhance connectivity between Vietnam and Dubai, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to explore further elevating this partnership while also establishing a new strategic cooperation with VietJet.

We look forward to growing our footprint in Vietnam and exploring more opportunities to widen the scope of our partnerships in the future.”

Emirates and Vietnam Airlines MoU

The MoU sets the framework for expanding the current cooperation between both airlines. This includes enhancing connectivity on routes beyond the existing interline and the potential to add reciprocal loyalty benefits. The airlines will also enter exploratory discussions around potential collaborations across cargo and technical services to create seamless travel experiences.

The long-standing relationship between Emirates and Vietnam Airlines, which began with bilateral interline cooperation in 1994, has helped connect customers to 22 domestic and 15 regional points in Vietnam Airline’s network, as well as 12 points in Emirates’ global network.

Emirates and VietJet MoU

Through Emirates’ MoU with VietJet, both airlines will explore joint initiatives to help promote visitor traffic between the UAE and Vietnam, as well as strengthen commercial cooperation between both carriers. The MoU will further aim to enhance connectivity to popular destinations in VietJet’s domestic and regional network via Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang, among others, while offering VietJet customers increased access to Emirates’ global network via its Dubai hub on a single itinerary and one baggage policy.

Emirates currently operates daily services to both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, utilising its Boeing 777 and offering travellers seamless access to Vietnam and popular destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The airline will further add a second daily flight to Ho Chi Minh City starting from 15 January 2025, catering to the growing demand for travel ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

www.emirates.com