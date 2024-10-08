KUCHING, 9 October 2024: Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF), one of Southeast Asia’s longest-running international jazz festivals, returns from 29 November to 1 December after a long pause and rebranding exercise (previously known as the Miri International Jazz Festival).

The 18th edition, themed “Jazzy Miri”, will take place at Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club in Miri, Sarawak. Organised by the Miri City Council and curated by Sarawak’s Deckworks Events & Entertainment, the festival will feature a blend of jazz, reggae, pop, tribal, and world beats. It brings musicians of diverse cultural backgrounds together to celebrate jazz music and empower the local community.

Watch out for an eclectic mix of jazz, reggae, and pop musicians, a renowned local emcee from Malaysia, and more lighting up the Borneo Jazz stage to celebrate cultural diversity, tradition, and innovation.

Announcing the return Yang Berhormat Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Minister for Tourism Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, said: “With the theme ‘Jazzy Miri’, this year’s Borneo Jazz is about rejuvenating the jazz scene, especially after the recent pandemic while being surrounded by the wonders of nature that is in abundance in Miri, the gateway to Northern Sarawak.

Borneo Jazz Festival 2024 lineup:

Day 1 (29 November 2024) – 6:00pm to 12:00am

1. Makaya McCraven (USA)

2. Rio Sidik (Indonesia)

3. WVC Jazz Ensemble (Malaysia)

4. Gerhana Skacinta (Malaysia)

5. Ta’Dan (Sarawak)

6. Prem Shanker (Malaysia) – Emcee

Day 2 (30 November 2024) – 6:00pm to 12:00am

1. Sheila Majid (Malaysia)

2. Rio Sidik (Indonesia)

3. The Clarinet Trio (Germany)

4. The Shang Sisters (Malaysia)

5. Ta’Dan (Sarawak)

6. Prem Shanker (Malaysia) – Emcee

Jazz music lovers can purchase tickets for the Borneo Jazz Festival 2024 at www.jazzborneo.com, miricouncil.gov.my and deckworksevents.com. For the early bird category, a Day Pass costs MYR80 per ticket, a Two Day Pass MYR150 per ticket, and a third-day entry is free.

The Early bird discount ends on 31 October 2024. For tickets sold from 1 November 2024 onwards, a Day Pass is MYR100, a Two-Day Pass is MYR180, and a third-day entry is free.

For more information on Borneo Jazz Festival 2024, log on to BJF’s official website at www.jazzborneo.com or www.deckworksevents.com or subscribe for free to

www.youtube.com/@deckworkstv1053.