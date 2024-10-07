Angeles City wins food award

MANILA, 8 October 2024: The City of Angeles in Pampanga, Philippines, was named Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination at the World Culinary Awards Gala Ceremony 2024, the Philippines News Agency reported earlier this week.

The award was conferred in a ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on 3 October solidifying the city’s status as a rising star in global food tourism.

(Photo courtesy of DOT)

“This prestigious recognition of Angeles City as Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination underscores the exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of its local chefs and food artisans,” the news agency quoted Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco’s statement.

“The city’s rich culinary heritage, led by its iconic dishes like sisig, continues to captivate food enthusiasts not only in the Philippines but worldwide, showcasing the power of Filipino cuisine on the global stage.”

Angeles City competed against other renowned food destinations in Asia, including Hanoi, Vietnam; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Taipei, Taiwan; and Kyoto, Japan.

The World Culinary Awards, a sister event to the World Travel Awards, recognises and rewards excellence in the culinary industry after a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands.

(Source: PNA)