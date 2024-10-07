Minor hotels rebrands Maldivian resort

BANGKOK, 8 October 2024: Minor Hotels, in partnership with a private equity fund supervised by Ares Management, announces the upcoming rebranding of Reethi Beach Resort as NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort.

After an extensive renovation, the 129-key resort will reopen in Q4 2025 on an island in Hanifaru Bay within the Baa Atoll. Just a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport in Male, the resort offers easy access to the atoll’s unspoiled beauty, home to manta rays, whale sharks, turtles, and abundant marine life.

Reethi Beach Resort will remain open until 25 April 2025, after which it will close for six months to undergo its transformation into NH Collection.

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort will offer a mix of on-land and overwater villas and 10 food and beverage outlets, including all-day dining venues, speciality restaurants, and bars.

The resort will also offer diverse water activities in the Baa Atoll and its house reefs, including diving, snorkelling, fishing, and water sports. On land, guests can unwind at the spa, lounge by the pools, or stay active with tennis, badminton and squash courts, plus a fully equipped fitness centre.

For over 25 years, Reethi Beach Resort has been a sanctuary of tranquillity in the Baa Atoll, offering guests an authentic Maldivian retreat.