PATA recognises Chapter soft power

BANGKOK, 3 September 2024: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) recognised six PATA Chapters and three Student Chapters for their commitment to advancing the travel and tourism industry at the PATA Power of Networking session, held in Bangkok last Thursday, 29 August.

The 2024 PATA Face of the Future award and certificates of recognition were also formally presented to the winners at the gathering.

PATA Chair Peter Semone and CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid presenting awards to PATA Chapters and PATA Student Chapters. See below for complete name lists.

During the event, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid reflected on the purpose of the PATA Chapter & Student Chapter Awards, stating: “These awards were established to honour the unwavering commitment of our Chapters and Student Chapters in advancing the travel and tourism industry. They also highlight the vital role these groups play in organising impactful training programmes and business development events across the globe, all while carrying forward PATA’s mission to foster meaningful partnerships that enhance the value, quality, and sustainable growth of travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region.”

The Spirit of PATA Award was presented to the PATA India Chapter for consistently embodying the Association’s mission and values for over five consecutive years. Runeep Sangha, Executive Director of the Chapter, alongside Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and San Jeet, a member of the PATA Executive Board, accepted the award on the Chapter’s behalf.

Three chapters win Awards of Excellence:

PATA Nepal Chapter, represented by Chairman Khem Lakai, CEO Suresh Singh Budal, and General Secretary Narendra Bhatta.

PATA Thailand Chapter, represented by Chairperson Ben Montgomery, Pacific Leisure & TCC Group Managing Director Watana Limnararat, and Dusit Thani College International Programmes Dean Simon Lloyd.

PATA Thailand Bangkok University Student Chapter, represented by Chairperson Aung Zwe Wint.

The Best Engagement with Young Tourism Professionals Award was presented to the PATA Malaysia Chapter for its remarkable support of young tourism professionals and educational institutions over the past year. Jonathan Low, a member of the Chapter’s Executive Committee, accepted the award on behalf of the Chapter.

The Best Sustainability Initiative Award was presented to the PATA Malaysia HELP University Student Chapter for its innovative and impactful sustainability projects. Rajesvare Rada, Senior Lecturer at HELP University, accepted the award on behalf of the Chapter.

Recognising its exceptional performance in its inaugural year, the PATA British University Vietnam (BUV) Student Chapter was presented with the Best Newcomer Award. The Chapter’s Chairperson, Chau Anh Luu, accepted the award on stage.

Special Recognition Certificates were awarded to the PATA Maldives Chapter and the PATA New York Chapter for their commitment to promoting responsible travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region. Abdulla Ghiyas, President, PATA Maldives Chapter and Elizabeth Chin, Executive Director, PATA New York Chapter received the awards on behalf of their respective chapters.

Photo captions in detail

Top Row, first photo: L/R: San Jeet, Executive Board Member, PATA; Runeep Sangha, Executive Director, PATA India Chapter; and Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

Top Row, second photo: L/R: Suresh Singh Budal, CEO, PATA Nepal Chapter; Narendra Bhatta, General Secretary, PATA Nepal Chapter; and Khem Lakai, Chairman, PATA Nepal Chapter

Top Row, third photo: L/R: Ben Montgomery, Chairperson, PATA Thailand Chapter; Watana Limnararat, Managing Director, Pacific Leisure & TCC Group; and Simon Lloyd, Dean, International Programs, Dusit Thani College

Top Row, fourth photo: L/R: Aung Zwe Wint, Chairperson, PATA Thailand Bangkok University Student Chapter

Bottom Row, first photo: L/R: Jonathan Low, Executive Committee Member, PATA Malaysia Chapter

Bottom Row, second photo: L/R: Rajesvare Rada, Senior Lecturer, HELP University

Bottom Row, third photo: Chau Anh Luu, Chairperson, PATA British University Vietnam (BUV) Student Chapter

Bottom Row, fourth photo: Elizabeth Chin, Executive Director, PATA New York Chapter

Bottom Row, fifth photo: Abdulla Ghiyas, President, PATA Maldives Chapter