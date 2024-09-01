Indonesia starts health checks on arrival

BALI, Indonesia 2 September 2024: International travellers arriving in Indonesia must complete the SATUSEHAT Health Pass, an electronic health declaration form.

The ruling came into effect on 30 August 2024 for both foreign and Indonesians arriving at international air and land checkpoints, according to an Asian Trails travel update. The form can be accessed at: https://sshp.kemkes.go.id

After completing the form, arrivals will receive a barcode containing their health and travel information. Travellers should save a copy of the barcode to be scanned at airport arrival gates.

Asian Trails recommends travellers complete the form before boarding a flight to ensure a smoother entry. In addition, the update noted that body temperature scans are active at all arrival halls before immigration checks. If a traveller’s temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees Celsius, they will be subject to further health screening.

The procedures have been introduced as a preventative measure to limit the spread of new Mpox variants. If travellers develop disease symptoms within 21 days of arrival, they are advised to seek medical intervention and present their SATUSEHAT barcode.