Melbourne wins bid to host WSBE 2026

SINGAPORE, 6 September 2024: Melbourne is set to host the prestigious World Sustainable Built Environment Conference (WSBE) in 2026, one of the longest-running global scientific and technical conference series on sustainable development in the built environment.

The conference will provide a premier interdisciplinary platform for leading academic scientists, researchers, practitioners, and educators to present on all aspects of sustainable built environment and discuss the latest innovations, trends, and practical challenges in the field.

The successful bid, spearheaded by the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) in collaboration with RMIT University and supported by the Victorian Government and Tourism Australia’s Business Events Bid Fund Programme, will see more than 1,000 delegates gather at Australia’s largest convention and exhibition space and indisputable leader in environmentally sustainable design—the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

It marks a return to an in-person event for the World Sustainable Built Environment Conference following a virtual WSBE hosted in June 2024, via the Pheedloop platform.

MCB Chief Executive Julia Swanson said the collaborative effort in securing this event showcases Melbourne’s commitment to sustainability and excellence in the built environment sector.

“We are delighted to bring the World Sustainable Built Environment Conference back to Melbourne. Our city has a rich history of hosting successful sustainability-focused conferences, leaving a lasting legacy.

“Melbourne remains at the forefront of addressing sustainability challenges in the built environment and the Victorian Government is dedicated to enhancing the environmental performance and resilience of buildings in response to urban growth and climate change.”