MATTA Fair opens in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 September 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) rolls out its 55th edition of the MATTA Fair today, 6 September 2024, convening at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Welcoming travel consumers for three days, 6 to 8 September, this edition of the MATTA Fair is billed as the largest ever in the number of exhibitors’ booths that will deliver travel bargains and holiday promotions for thousands of consumers planning to visit the fair this weekend.

This MATTA Fair will cover an impressive 37,000 square meters across eight halls throughout the venue. It will feature 1,590 exhibition booths with 284 participating organisations. These include 183 travel and tour agencies, 15 National Tourism Organisations, nine State Tourism Offices, 44 hotels and resorts, 11 theme parks, one airline, and 21 other travel-related service providers.

Key partners and sponsors include:

1. Discover Borneo: Sabah & Sarawak – Malaysia’s Favourite Destination

2. Taiwan – International Favourite Destination

3. Malaysia Aviation Group – Official Airline Partner & Premier Sponsor

4. RHB Bank – Exclusive Platinum Sponsor

5. Amadeus – Official Travel Tech Partner

6. AmLeisure Media – Media Partner

7. Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre -Strategic Partner

Visitors can explore a variety of bargains and packages at the Domestic Hall in Level 1 and participate in the Discover Borneo: Explore, Win, and Fly campaign to win a roundtrip ticket to Borneo and a MYR1,000 travel package. The campaign features a variety of tours — from adventure trips to cultural explorations — to inspire visitors to discover Borneo’s rich diversity and stunning natural beauty.

To make this MATTA Fair even more exciting, the organisers have introduced three more engaging campaigns designed to elevate the Fair with fantastic prizes:

1. MATTA Fair Ride & Reels: Capture Your Journey. Enjoy free shuttle service from KL Sentral or Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC and back, capture your journey, and share it for a chance to win amazing prizes.

2. Buyers’ Contest: Spend MYR100 or more at the Fair to join the Buyers’ Contest and stand a chance to win exciting prizes like flight tickets – business and economy class tickets, hotel stays, and the grand prize of a return business class flight from Kuala Lumpur to London, courtesy of Malaysia Airlines.

3. Destination Discovery: Find, Snap, and Win! Join the treasure hunt at Level 3, find MATTA’s Instagram Frame Standees, and take creative photos to win prizes worth up to MYR80,000.

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday. Parking is available at the South Entrance Basement in MITEC, MITI Basement, and MATRADE Open parking. Visitors are encouraged to use our complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC and back.