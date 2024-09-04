KUCHING, Sarawak, 5 September 2024: In its latest social media update, BESarawak reports progress on the BCCT 2 project, which will allow the state to host events with up to 10,000 delegates.

BESarawak, which represents Sarawak’s business events community, quoted the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts YB Karim Hamzah on its socials saying: “BCCK 2 will be completed by 2027, ahead of the International Water Association’s World Water Congress and Exhibition hosted by Sarawak in 2028.”

The international water congress in 2028 should attract 10,000 delegates,” double the present BCCT 1 capacity of 5,000 delegates, the minister explained.

He was commenting on the sidelines of a recent press conference to mark the signing of a memorandum of agreement exchange between BESarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

According to Kirk Architects’ website, “the next stage of the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching expansion, BCCK 2, will be a landmark project for Sarawak. Set to be one of the world’s most significant single-floor timber structures, at 15,500 m² under-roof with a clear span of 42 metres, BCCK 2 has the potential to propel Sarawak’s engineered timber industry and significant economic growth for the region.”

Photo credit: Kirk Studio. BCCT 2 project design illustration by Kirk Architects.

Meanwhile, BESarawak and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) signed an economic and legacy impact study agreement that will eventually develop Malaysia’s first legacy impact measurement system.

The agreement involves three components to improve the state’s assessments and KPIs of its expanding business events community.

MEconomic Study: Using the new Sarawak-level economic measurements, the study will now have an accurate overview of how much business events contribute to the economy.

Legacy Impact Study: The analysis considers the wider impact of conferences and exhibitions, such as community development, social responsibility, policy influence, and investment opportunities.

Legacy Impact Measurement System: Establishes a portal enabling business event planners to track and measure their event impact in a user-friendly system.

Sarawak is powering up its business events to become a major player in Southeast Asia but faces challenges in measuring success accurately and ensuring that the hosting of events benefits the economy while minimising impacts on sensitive environments and communities.

For more information visit: https://businesseventssarawak.com/

(SOURCE: BESarawak)