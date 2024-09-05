Hong Kong Airline expands network

HONG KONG, 6 September 2024: Hong Kong Airlines will add its third destination in Thailand with daily flights to Chiang Mai starting 27 October. The airline already flies to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand from its base in Hong Kong.

The new service is included in the airline’s upcoming northern winter 2024/25 season deploying a 180-seat A320 on the direct daily route from Hong Kong to Chiang Mai. However, a search of the airline’s booking website to make a booking failed for dates in early November.

Flight schedule

Flight HX749 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1530 and arrives in Chiang Mai (CNX) at 1735.

Flight HK750 departs Chiang Mai at 1835 and arrives in Hong Kong at 2220.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines has announced that it will resume nonstop service between Hong Kong and Coolangatta Gold Coast from 17 January 2025. Operating seasonally from 17 January to 15 February 2025, the four-times-a-week service will run for five weeks over the Chinese Lunar New Year period, offering approximately 6,000 seats on A330 wide-body aircraft. Flights are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Jeff Sun stated: “We are delighted to be the first Hong Kong carrier to bring back this highly anticipated Australian route for our passengers. The route launch will mark our first step back into the long-haul market as we are gradually introducing more aircraft to support the expansion of our route network. This includes actively exploring a return to the North American market, with routes to Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles and Seattle under consideration, to provide passengers with more international and diverse travel options.”

“We expect Coolangatta Gold Coast to become a popular destination for our travellers, not only from Hong Kong but also from our extensive network in Greater China. They will be able to enjoy the beautiful weather, stunning coastline and exciting activities Queensland offers, further strengthening the cultural, tourism and business ties between these regions.”

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Gold Coast is as follows (All times local):