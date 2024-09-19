BANGKOK, 20 September 2024: BWH Hotels opens its doors at the Best Western Adelaide Airport this week, bringing its legacy brand to South Australia’s capital.

Situated directly across from Adelaide Airport and a short drive from Adelaide city centre, the newly renovated Best Western Adelaide Airport has been transformed into a contemporary airport accommodation.

Offering a modern and affordable stay with accessibility to the airport and seaside surrounds, the property caters to business travellers, transit passengers, and families.

The hotel features guestrooms intricately designed for maximum comfort, showcasing underfloor heating systems, double-glazed windows, and soundproof doors to ensure a restful night’s sleep. The property includes a restaurant and bar, EV charging facilities, airport shuttle service and other convenient amenities tailored to meet the needs of all guests, including families and groups. The hotel’s strategic location and exceptional facilities promise to deliver a comfortable and convenient stay.

“Best Western is the very essence of midscale hospitality, intertwining affordability with comfort and convenience in a contemporary spirit,” said BWH Hotels Managing Director Rod Munro. “We are thrilled to welcome Best Western Adelaide Airport into our portfolio of hotels, marking a significant milestone in BWH’s expansion in South Australia.”

Working in partnership with Across Australia Parks and Resorts Pty Ltd (AAPR), the duo worked to rebrand and launch the prominent hotel brand Best Western in South Australia. AAPR’s directors have extensive experience owning and operating some of the biggest and busiest holiday parks across Australia as they continue their growth in the accommodation sector.

Across Australia Parks and Resorts Pty Ltd. (AAPR) Director Andrew Chapman commented: “Today’s launch celebrates a significant achievement for AAPR as we open our second accommodation in South Australia and continue our expansion into the hotel accommodation segment. We were eager to rebrand and launch the Best Western hotel to the Adelaide market as we saw great opportunities aligning with the BWH brand.”

Located near some of South Australia’s prime attractions and beautiful beaches like West Beach, Henley Beach, and Glenelg, Best Western Adelaide Airport serves as a gateway to the state’s rich offerings. From beach activities to exploring local shopping and dining precincts like Harbour Town and Henley Square, the location is what sets it apart.

The hotel’s strategic location and exceptional facilities promise to deliver an outstanding guest experience, in line with BWH’s iconic Best Western brand, which has delivered extraordinary value with contemporary style and comfort for over seven decades. Best Western Adelaide Airport marks BWH’s third property in South Australia, alongside the Stamford Plaza Adelaide Hotel and the Stamford Grand Adelaide Hotel.

Book your stay at Best Western Adelaide Airport: airportmoteladelaide.com.au

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel brands, including WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. The global network boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.