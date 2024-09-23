Cebu adds an A320 to its fleet

MANILA, 24 September 2024: Cebu Pacific took delivery of another A320neo last week, its 11th aircraft for the year, as part of its commitment to expanding its network.

The 180-seat, fuel-efficient A320neo will be deployed on new routes starting in October, including flights from Davao to Hong Kong and Puerto Princea.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another aircraft to our growing fleet. This delivery supports our commitment to making air travel more accessible,” said CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15% less fuel per flight and produce less noise than the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding decrease in aircraft carbon emissions.

CEB operates nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 22 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft.

Meanwhile, the low-cost airline gained recognition for its corporate governance leadership by receiving Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

This marks the third time CEB was recognised alongside other top publicly listed Philippine companies for exemplary compliance with government regulations.

The prestigious Golden Arrow award is based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) and the Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS), which assess companies across key governance pillars, including board responsibility, transparency, and shareholder protection.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” said CEB General Counsel Anne Romadine Tieng. “For millions of Filipinos who trust us with their travel, this award reflects our commitment to not only offering accessible and affordable flights but also maintaining the highest standards of corporate integrity and transparency.”

CEB’s achievement of Three Golden Arrows is a notable improvement from last year’s Two Golden Arrows. According to the ICD, the airline performed exceptionally well compared to other transport sector organisations across several key governance areas, such as shareholder rights protection, stakeholder engagement, transparency, board responsibilities, and governance standards.