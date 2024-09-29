Anantara wins Michelin keys

BANGKOK, 30 September 2024: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort won the Michelin Two Key distinction, one of only 19 hotels in the country to achieve this accolade.

In addition, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, and Anantara Hua Hin Resort joined the 31 hotels and resorts awarded the MICHELIN One Key distinction, making Anantara the most recognised luxury hotel brand in this year’s Michelin Guide Thailand.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort.

Michelin’s hotel selection includes over 5,000 hotels worldwide.

Coined “an exceptional stay,” Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar converge.

The Michelin Guide describes the resort as “ageless and unspoiled.” It sits amidst 160 acres of bamboo forest, rice paddies, countryside, and indigenous gardens and is home to Asia’s premier elephant camp and sanctuary.