DUBAI, 27 September 2024: Emirates is adding a fourth daily flight on the in-demand route to bring even more choice, connectivity, and premium travel options to Johannesburg.

This follows the announcement of the second daily A380 between Dubai and Johannesburg, launched on 1 September. This reaffirms South Africa’s importance to the airline’s extensive global network.

The fourth daily service will begin on 1 March 2025 and will be operated on a three-class Boeing 777-300ER. It will offer an additional 708 seats in and out of South Africa’s largest and busiest international airport every day, broadening options for leisure and business travellers alike.

Flight EK767 will depart Dubai at 0010, arriving in Johannesburg at 0620.

Flight EK768 will depart Johannesburg at 1015, arriving in Dubai at 2015.

It expands the airline’s schedule to introduce a morning departure from Johannesburg.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim, said: “South Africa has long been a highly popular destination for leisure and business travellers connecting to and through Dubai, and the fourth daily flight enables us to serve better the growing demand for travel to and from the market. We want to thank the South African authorities for their partnership and support in securing this new service, which reinstates the capacity we offered South Africa pre-pandemic, with 49 weekly flights across three gateways. As we reflect on nearly three decades of operations in the market, we remain committed to driving inbound travel to South Africa, supporting the government as they aim to make tourism the leading economic contributor and vehicle for transformation, and encouraging more inwards investment to the country.”

The fourth daily flight further supports connectivity across Emirates’ global network of over 140 destinations, optimising schedules to key destinations including Dubai, Thailand, and India, as well as European hotspots such as the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Customers taking advantage of the expanded Emirates schedule to Johannesburg can reach a further 60 regional points in Africa via codeshare and interline agreements with four key partners.

Emirates and South African Airways first established a codeshare arrangement in 1997, and it remains one of the oldest partnerships in the airline’s history, enabling frictionless, single-ticket travel to and from all three South African gateways, including 12 destinations via Johannesburg. Unlocking greater connectivity,

Emirates’ codeshare with Airlink opens up 44 regional cities, while its interline agreement with Cemair provides access to exclusive leisure points such as Margate and Plettenberg Bay. Similarly, the agreement with FlySafair enables travel to domestic points such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George.

These partnerships provide greater connectivity for passengers across Africa to access Emirates’ world-class products and services while also enabling international travellers to explore more of Africa seamlessly.

In addition to enhancing passenger travel, the new flight increases cargo capacity in and out of South Africa, offering 300 tonnes via the belly of the Boeing 777 weekly. Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division, uplifts key commodities, including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled meat, dairy, seafood and fresh cut flowers, further stimulating the economy and connecting South African businesses with their global customers quickly, reliably and efficiently. The new flight provides additional opportunities to move goods to key destinations, such as London, Madrid, Kuwait, Hong Kong and, of course, Dubai, via the airline’s multi-vertical specialised product portfolio.

In the last 29 years, Emirates has established itself as a long-term partner of South African aviation, tourism and trade since the inaugural flight to Johannesburg in June 1995. Since then, the airline has scaled operations, increased frequencies and gateways to Cape Town and Durban and served over 20 million passengers to and from the market. In October 2011, Emirates first deployed its flagship A380 to Johannesburg, bringing the airline’s world-class products and services to South Africa, and now offers two daily flights from Johannesburg on the iconic double-decker aircraft.

