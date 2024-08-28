Thais tighten belt as living costs rise

BANGKOK, 29 August 2024: Nearly half (47%) of all Thai consumers believe saving money is their top priority this year, according to Euromonitor International’s ‘Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey 2024’.

The latest Euromonitor International study released in June 2024 suggests that 73% of Thai consumers are concerned about the increased cost of everyday items in 2024.

A growing selectivity in spending is reflected in how Thai consumers intend to change their lifestyle habits. Euromonitor’s ‘Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey 2024’ found that 41% of Thai consumers intend to visit discount stores, while 29% intend to purchase private label or store-brand goods, up from 25% in 2023.

Amidst Thailand’s high cost of living and rising unit prices, consumption expenditure on food and non-alcoholic drinks remains the country’s largest category at USD79 billion. This category is expected to accelerate food and beverage consumption at a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Speaking on New Opportunities in 2025 for the food and beverage industries: Thailand and Beyond, at Informa Markets’ 22 August 2024 Business Breakfast in Bangkok, Nathanael Lim, Insights Manager at Euromonitor International, stated that over a quarter (26%) of Thai consumers’ consumption expenditures come from food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Alongside this, Lim highlighted three emerging trends and innovations in food and beverage set to be seen in 2025; Pursuit of value, wellness, and use of Generative AI.

In pursuit of value

With a notable concern about the cost of everyday items spending, Euromonitor’s Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey 2024 found that 47% of Thai respondents identified saving money as their top priority.

“This underscores the notable pursuit of value by consumers, reflecting how consumers have become selective in their spending, aiming to live well for less,” said Lim. “In turn, Southeast Asian brands have begun to respond by adopting strategies such as offering loyalty rewards and value promotions to appeal to consumers.”

For instance, Indonesian Specialist coffee shop, Kopi Kenangan’s small store format, Satu Kenangan, sells local coffee from price points starting as low as USD0.70 per cup. This has allowed the brand to reach and appeal to consumers in rural areas in Indonesia by demonstrating value proposition and affordability.

Wellness and healthy F&B

Consumers are also seeking products and services with credible value-added positioning. Euromonitor’s study found that 36% of Thai respondents are willing to pay more for health and nutritional properties in food and beverages.

Reflecting on demands for wellbeing, Lim addressed the potential for growth in packaged food and beverages in the space of ‘immune support’. The market’s retail value sales in Thailand reached USD151 million in 2023 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Lim also highlighted that brands have been launching innovations to boost immunity and promote mental and emotional well-being.

“Understanding the customer’s wellness goal is a key. Proactively educating customers with verified claims and adopting simple and functional solutions will help food and drink businesses address the holistic wellbeing that Thai consumers wish to see from businesses.”

Use of Gen AI

As one of Southeast Asia’s most digitally advanced markets, the emergence of Generative AI (Gen AI) has created numerous opportunities for food and beverage brands in Thailand to enhance the consumer experience and provide convenience.

“Utilising Gen AI helps brands gain a competitive edge in innovation and enhances consumer experiences,” added Lim. “40% of Thai consumers found a benefit of Gen AI in their daily shopping experience.”

Lim noted: “Consumers in Thailand now look for value beyond affordable prices and seek value-added product propositions. Coupled with the growing use of Gen AI to guide purchase decisions and the increased focus on wellness, it is evident that consumers’ habits and priorities are evolving.

“By identifying and understanding these emerging consumer trends, food and beverage companies will be better positioned to implement effective strategies and win consumers in 2025 and beyond.”

