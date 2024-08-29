Radisson manages its first hotel in Melbourne

SINGAPORE, 30 August 2024: Radisson Hotel Group has signed a management contract for the Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton, which will open in the fourth quarter of the year.

The newly converted property is situated in the suburb of Parkville, Park Inn by Radisson Melbourne Carlton, surrounded by universities, a hospital, recreation centres, and leisure attractions, just 3 km from Melbourne’s CBD.

Following the conversion of an existing hotel, it is undergoing a complete renovation to align with Park Inn by Radisson’s international standards.

Victoria’s state capital, Melbourne, is consistently named one of the world’s most livable cities due to its diverse cultures, cuisine and commerce. It is also one of the world’s great sporting cities, with iconic annual events such as the Australian Open tennis, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the AFL Premiership Season Grand Final, the Boxing Day Test cricket match, the Melbourne Cup horse racing festival and more. This makes Melbourne one of Australia’s most popular tourism destinations; the city attracted 10.3 million overnight visitors in 2023, including many Asian visitors.

The 89-room hotel places guests on the doorstep of Australia’s top biotech and neuroscience R&D facilities and Monash University, known for its Pharmaceutical Studies faculty. It is also close to Royal Park and Royal Melbourne Zoo, opposite Princes Park, the home of Carlton Football Club, the leading AFL team. Melbourne’s CBD is just a 15-minute commute on the tram network, and the city’s Tullamarine Airport is a 20 km drive away.

A representative of Star Capital Group, parent of Frater Capital Group Pty Ltd, said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading international hotel groups, to debut the Park Inn by Radisson brand in Australasia. The contemporary Park Inn by Radisson, Melbourne Carlton, is the ideal market introduction to this upper-midscale brand. We plan to continue expanding our hotel portfolio in Australasia and eagerly anticipate further opportunities for collaboration with Radisson.”