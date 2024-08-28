BANGKOK, 29 August 2024: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Chairman Pasu Loharjun presided over the “Thailand MICE Roadshow in China 2024” held in Shanghai, China 20 August 2024.

During the event, TCEB presented three Chinese organisations with Appreciation Awards for consistently promoting and supporting the growth of Thailand’s MICE industry.

Led by TCEB, 40 Thai business event entrepreneurs participated in business matching sessions with Chinese clients.

Prinat Apirat, Consul-General at The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, joined the event along with Chantira Jimreivat Vivatrat, TCEB board member Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, and the TCEB management team.

(SOURCE: TCEB)