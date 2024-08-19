Taiwan: Favourite destination at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 August 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents designates Taiwan as its “International Favourite Destination” at the upcoming MATTA Fair, 6 to 8 September 2024, convening at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur (MITEC).

The recognition highlights Taiwan’s continuous efforts to promote its great attractions and exciting travel experiences to Malaysian holiday seekers and travellers.

The MATTA Fair, Malaysia’s largest travel and tourism fair, will feature many international exhibitors from many countries promoting new destinations and showcasing exciting attractions to the fair’s visitors. This year’s event is expected to attract thousands of visitors eager to discover new travel opportunities and destinations.

MATTA President Nigel Wong commented: “We are happy to recognise Taiwan as ‘International Favourite Destination’ at this MATTA Fair. Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences, particularly for Malaysian travellers, who continue to explore Taiwan’s enchanting landscapes, attractions, lifestyle and vibrant culture. We look forward to seeing Taiwan’s innovative and culturally rich offerings at the fair.”

Taiwan Tourism Administration KL Office Director Abe Chou announced that to grow further and increase the Muslim travel market to Taiwan, a dedicated “Salam Taiwan Pavilion” in Level 2, booth number 2H13, will prominently showcase Taiwan’s Muslim-friendly travel and holiday offerings through 10 specialised travel agencies promoting and selling Muslim friendly tour packages aimed at boosting Muslim travellers’ confidence in choosing Taiwan as their next holiday destination.

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 for three days, from Friday, 6 September to Sunday, 8 September 2024.

MATTA provides roundtrip free shuttle services to MITEC from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall.

Visit: https://www.matta.org.my/ or the MATTA Fair website at https://www.mattafair.org.my/index.php/en/