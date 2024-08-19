SINGAPORE, 20 August 2024: New research from Arival reveals that outdoor adventure activities remain a popular choice for travellers, with 59% participating in such activities during their trips in 2023.

The report “The 2024 U.S. Outdoor Adventure & Activities Traveller” surveyed 1,000 US citizens who had travelled in the past year and found that 80% of those participating in outdoor activities were under 55.

“The enduring popularity of outdoor adventure activities demonstrates a consistent desire for these experiences among travellers,” said Arival CEO and co-founder Douglas Quinby. “The fact that three in four travellers who participated in activities rated them as essential to their trip underscores the value these experiences bring to the overall travel journey. This presents a significant opportunity for operators who can deliver high-quality, engaging outdoor experiences.”

The research also highlights the increasing frequency of activity participation, with travellers engaging in an average of four activities per trip in 2023, up from 3.5 in 2019. Water-based activities, such as kayaking and paddleboarding, lead the pack, with 49% of travellers participating in 2023, up from 20% in 2019. Land-based activities like hiking and biking follow closely, with 48% participation in 2023, compared to 34% in 2019.

Key findings from the report

Popularity of water sports: Water-based activities were the most popular among those surveyed, with 49% participating in 2023, up from 20% in 2019.

Strong demand for land-based activities: 48% of those surveyed participated in land-based activities in 2023,compared to 34% in 2019.

Younger and more affluent demographic: 80% of activity travellers are under 55, and 30% have incomes over USD150,000.

High spending: Travelers spent an average of USD300 per activity in 2023, more than double the amount spent in 2019 (USD144) — although this is less than the USD404 surge in 2021.

Shifting booking patterns: In 2023, 58% of activity travellers booked their activities within a week of the experience; however, research begins much earlier — around a month before the experience.

Essential to the trip: Three in four travellers who participated in activities rated them as essential to their trip.

Multiple activities per trip: Travelers are engaging in an average of four activities per trip.

Research & planning: Search, online video (YouTube), friends and family and travel websites are the top sources of information, followed by social media.

Polaris Adventures Director of Marketing Paula Weisenbeck provided further insight on the findings.

“We’ve seen firsthand the growing enthusiasm for outdoor activities. People crave authentic, hands-on experiences that get them outside in new and unique ways and create lasting memories. It’s not just about checking off a bucket list item anymore; it’s about connecting with nature, pushing personal boundaries, and sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family.”

Weisenbeck will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Arival 360 conference in San Diego from 30 September to 3 October, where she will share insights on the latest trends in outdoor adventure travel. More information about the event can be found here: https://arival.travel/event/2024-san-diego/