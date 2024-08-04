Malaysia Airlines returns to the Maldives

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 August 2024: Malaysia Airlines resumed daily flights from Kuala Lumpur to the Maldives on 1 August, the airline announced in a press statement.

Flight MH485 departed KL International Airport (KUL) at 1010 with 174 passengers on board for the four-hour and 15-minute direct flight. The return flight departed MLE at 1230 local time. The airline has deployed a Boeing 737-800 on the route.

Welcome delegation for MH flight on arrival in the Maldives. Photo credit Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

It marks Malaysia Airlines’ 13th destination in South Asia, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its presence in key markets. Returning to the Maldives strengthens Malaysia Airlines’ hub strategy at its home base, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The airline last operated direct flights to the Maldives in 2017.

This year, Malaysia Airlines will add three Asian destinations to its network: Chiang Mai, Thailand (CNX), effective 15 August; flights to Danang, Vietnam (DAD) starting 24 September; and the new 1 August service to the Maldives (MLE).

Malaysia Airlines Group CEO of airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “We are thrilled to be flying back to Maldives, which enhances our strategic vision of connecting travellers to some of the world’s most captivating destinations. By offering direct flights to the Maldives, we aim to position Malaysia Airlines as the top choice for those seeking luxury and cultural richness. It also signifies a strategic initiative to solidify our standing in the luxury travel segment, showcasing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of discerning travellers and strengthening our competitive edge in the market.”

Malaysia Airlines offers special promotional fares until 31 August 2024 for travellers visiting the Maldives, tagged “The Time for the Maldives”. All-in return fares start from MYR899 for economy class and are valid for travel until 30 March 2025.