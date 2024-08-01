LANGKAWI 2 August 2024: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) has garnered an award at the Tourism Industry Awards 2024 in the category ‘Best Leader in the Tourism Development Organisation’.

The award presentation was held on 26 July at the Hotel Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur. LADA’s Chief Executive Officer, YBhg Dato Haslina Abdul Hamid, and LADA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Tuan Wan Kamarul Faisal bin Wan Kamardin, accepted the award.

Photo credit: LADA. Langkawi joins the ‘best’ at the TIA inaugural awards ceremony.

“Through this award, LADA has proven it is not only a leading agency in Langkawi but also recognised for its work developing Langkawi, particularly the island’s tourism sector while emphasising environmental sustainability and community interest,” LADA stated in its Facebook post.

The inaugural Tourism Industry Awards honoured top performers in 60 categories, with seven awards for organisations and travel and hospitality corporations in Langkawi. LADA’s subsidiary, Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd, won ‘The Best Sustainable Tourism for Nature’ award.

Malaysia’s Tourism Industry Awards 2024 is a newly introduced event that recognises and rewards excellence in the country’s tourism sector and is organised by the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association (MITDA).

The Tourism Industry Awards 2024 organising committee chair, Datuk Emmy Suraya Hussein, said the event was an initiative by tourism industry players themselves, spearheaded by the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association (MITDA) in collaboration with the Malaysia Fashion Modelling Pageant Association (MFMPA) and Santai Travel.

“By producing quality tourism players and services, we can help achieve the country’s tourism targets in anticipation of Visit Malaysia Year 2026. Therefore, cohesive cooperation from all parties is crucial in achieving this goal,” she added.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my