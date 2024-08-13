BANGKOK 14 August 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is advancing its people development programme by organising the “Centara Unity Conference 2024” with the theme “Unity is Strength, One Team with One Vision” at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Huahin.

Led by Centara’s Executive Vice President — Commercial, Ron Cusiter, the conference provides an opportunity for marketing and sales personnel from all Centara hotels and resorts worldwide to convene, collaborate on business planning, and exchange ideas to enhance planning, management, and communication.

This initiative aligns with Centara’s strategic goal of becoming one of the top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

