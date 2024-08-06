Anurak Lodge peps up the property

BANGKOK, 7 August 2024: Anurak Community Lodge beside Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province has completed renovations and improvements to rooms and bathrooms, the main restaurant, public areas and water supply.

The award-winning 19-key ecolodge has also added nine new mountain bikes, bringing the total number of bikes available in a range of sizes to 15.

The ecolodge’s main Hornbill restaurant, known for its spectacular jungle views, has been refurbished and its opening hours extended.

Jungle-style dinners are now prepared in a specially created bamboo sala, which has been relocated deeper into the lodge’s six hectares of wildflower gardens, which a veteran local landscape gardener has enhanced.

A newly drilled 120-metre well now provides high-quality pure water to the guest rooms, the kitchen, and the restaurant. New septic tanks have also been added.

In five rooms, new air-conditioning units and new bathrooms have been added. New mosquito nets and bigger high-quality towels are now in all rooms.

The local government has resurfaced the local approach roads to Anurak Lodge and nearby properties.

Sustainability is central to Anurak’s operations. Kitchen recycling and composting of waste food have been enhanced. The lodge’s Rainforest Rising project has been reinstated. Guests can buy a T-shirt and plant an indigenous species of tree in the gardens.

Anurak Community Lodge won the PATA Grand Award for Sustainability in 2020. The ecolodge is Travelife Gold certified.

Special rate

For Thailand residents, Anurak Community Lodge offers a special rate of THB2,750 per night for two people, including breakfast. Subsequent nights are available at THB2,150 per night. In September and October, the rate for two is THB1,690. The booking period is open until 31 August for stays until 31 October.