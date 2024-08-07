LANGKAWI, 8 August 2024: Are you ready for a gastronomic journey that will tantalise your taste buds? Langkawi, a tropical paradise known for its stunning beaches and lush landscapes, is a hidden treasure trove of fantastic food experiences.

We asked Langkawi’s travel influencers to introduce a culinary adventure with must-visit places that promise delectable dishes and unforgettable vibes. They came up with 26 great places to dine or sip coffee. Here is Part 2, focusing on great places serving delectable cakes, refreshing coffee and lots more.

PART 2: COFFEE AND CAKES — A SWEET INTERLUDE

11. Co B Diem Langkawi

(Photo credit to FB Co B Diem @sebastianchong).

Situated in the heart of Kuah, Langkawi’s capital, Co B Diem is a distinctive, chic, and minimalist café offering a delightful blend of brewed coffee and delectable Western cuisine. What sets this café apart is its creative touch – with dual-sized doors, one for adults and another for kids, adding a playful element. While children frolic on slides, parents indulge in flavorful meals. The café’s cosy ambience even allows guests to strum guitars, reflecting the owners’ artistic flair and their refreshing contribution to Langkawi’s culinary scene.

Restaurant Name: Co B Diem

Address: 55, Kampung Padang Lalang Kuah, Jalan Penarak, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 0830 to 1600.

Reservations: 011-1505 8720.

12. Koffeemilia Langkawi

(Photo credit to FB Koffeemilia).

At Koffeemilia, where coffee is elevated to an art form, they take their brews seriously, catering to the most discerning of coffee lovers. Nestled in a rustic setting that perfectly captures the island vibe, this café offers more than just exceptional java; it’s an experience. With the rhythmic beats of Rasta music and a laid-back atmosphere, you’ll find yourself lost in a caffeinated ambience. And don’t miss out on their famous Angus beef burger — a culinary delight that perfectly complements their stellar coffee selection. You can’t stroll by without popping in for a sip and a bite.

Restaurant Name: Koffeemilia

Address: 231 Jalan Pantai Tengah, Kampung Padang Putih, 07000 Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 0800 to 1800.

Reservations: 04 9555681.

13. Coffee & Nuts Telaga 7

(Photo credit to IG coffee.langkawi).

Begin your day on a delightful note with the perfection served at Coffee & Nuts Telaga 7 before heading to the waterfalls. Alternatively, grab your coffee to go for a warm and cozy experience while enjoying the waterfall.

Café Name: Coffee & Nuts Telaga 7

Address: 2, Jalan Telaga Tujuh, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Monday to Wednesday, Friday 1000 to 1800; Thursday 1200 to 1800. Closed on Wednesday.

Contact: 012 503 0887.

14. Heehee Concept Store

Heehee Concept Store @ Maha Tower is an Instagram-worthy spot that transcends generational boundaries. Whether you’re a part of Gen Z or not, the youthful ambience, seaside cakes, and vibrant orange and blue concept store below Maha Tower make it a delightful experience.

Café Name: Heehee Concept Store

Address: MAHA Tower, L1A-03, Persiaran Mahawangsa, Kuah, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 1000 to 2200.

Contact: 014 631 6377.

15. The Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi

(Photo credit to IG fishermanswharflgk).

The Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi is where entertainment thrives with its talented buskers, sea sports and cruise activities and delectable dining experiences.

This vibrant hub is not merely a collection of eateries and shops; it’s a comprehensive holiday destination unlike any other. From the renowned Charlie’s Bar & Grill to the upscale Jake’s Charbroil Steakhouse, the inviting Barbosa Pizza Joint, and Scarborough Fish & Chips culinary delights await at every turn. Plus, there are amenities ranging from cruise and dive operators to marine suppliers and a 44-room Langkawi Yacht Club Hotel.

Café Name: The Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi

Address: Fisherman’s Wharf Langkawi, Royal Langkawi Yacht Club, Jalan Dato’ Syed Omar 07000 Kuah, Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 1000 to 2300.

Contact: +604 9664078.

16. The Kelapa Cafe by TRV Langkawi

(Photo credit to IG thekelapacafe_trv).

Indulge in a delightful array of flavours at The Kelapa Cafe by TRV Langkawi, where the fusion of East and West creates a harmonious dining experience. Explore a diverse selection of local “kampung” dishes, and if you crave Western cuisine, the menu will certainly not disappoint. Located in the tranquil Tanjong Ru Village Villa and Cottage, this cozy and intimate café restaurant is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Café Name: The Kelapa Cafe by TRV Langkawi

Address: Tanjung Rhu Village Villa & Cottages 61 Tanjung Rhu Village Villas & Cottages, Jalan Tanjung Rhu, Langkawi.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 0900 to 1700.

Contact: 011 1985 3357.

17. Halaman 1295

(Photo credit to IG halaman.1295).

Welcome to Halaman 1295, your friendly neighbourhood café. Nestled in a corner-lot house turned café, the name “Halaman” translates to your house yard in Malay. Here, you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and delicious cakes in a cosy atmosphere.

Café Name: Halaman 1295

Address: 11, Lrg. Seroja 2, Taman Seroja, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah.

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 0900 to 2400.

Contact: 017 549 8827.