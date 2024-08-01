Air India Express celebrates ‘Freedom Sale’

DELHI, 2 August 2024: As the country gears up to celebrate 77 years of freedom on 15 August, Air India Express kicks off the celebrations with its “Freedom Sale,” featuring Xpress Lite fares starting from INR1947, exclusively on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com.

The sale is open for bookings made through 5 August for travel until 30 September, 2024 on domestic and international routes.

The airline offers deals on routes including leisure destinations such as Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Goa, and Delhi-Gwalior, along with special sale fares across its 15 international and 32 domestic destinations network.

Bookers on airindiaexpress.com get access to the exclusive zero-check-in baggage Xpress Lite fares. Xpress Lite fares also include the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg of cabin baggage at no fee and a discounted fee for check-in baggage at INR1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and INR1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Air India Express loyalty members get exclusive discounts and can earn up to 8% NeuCoins on the airline’s website. They can also find exclusive fab deals like up to 47% off Biz and Prime Seats, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and beverages, and add-on packs. In addition to loyalty, members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, Doctors and Nurses, and members of the armed forces and their dependents can also book special discounted fares on the airline’s website.

Xpress Biz fares are available on all the new Air India Express Boeing 737-8 aircraft as a Business Class equivalent, disrupting the traditional LCC model with the proposition of a hybrid value carrier in keeping with the refreshed Air India Express brand positioning ‘Fly As You Are’. Guests can also upgrade to Biz seats for an enhanced travel experience with a seat pitch of up to 58 inches.