2025 signals strong cruise demand

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2024: Cruiseline.com and Shipmate have released the results of the 2024 Member Survey, which studies participants’ intent to cruise in the coming year and their travel booking preferences.

Over 7,000 travellers responded to the survey, and 96.1% reported having a cruise booked for 2024 or 2025.

Just 3.1% reported being undecided about cruising in the coming year, and 0.8% said they did not intend to take a cruise vacation.

Number of Cruises Booked

57.1% report multiple cruises booked for 2024-2025, while 42.9% report only one booked.

Which Cruise Line(s) Are You Sailing? 35.1% of travellers intend to sail with Royal Caribbean, 28.9% with Carnival Cruise Line, 18% with Norwegian Cruise Line or Celebrity Cruises, and 16.6% with Princess Cruises. MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Viking Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Oceania Cruises came in just behind these lines for top lines booked to sail.

Where Will You Cruise?

63.9% plan to cruise in the Caribbean, 15.8% in Europe (Mediterranean), 11.9% in Alaska, 10% in Mexico (Pacific Coast), 8.7% to cruise in Northern Europe, and 8.6% will take a Transatlantic cruise.

Length of Cruises Booked?

46.7% of travellers will cruise on a seven-night voyage, 31.4% indicated booking 10 to 14-day cruises, 30.1% will take five to seven-night cruises, and 16.5% intend to take 15+ night cruises. Short cruises of three days or less accounted for 12.6% of future cruises booked.

“Cruise demand continues to be strong, with travellers overwhelmingly reporting that they have one or more cruises booked for 2024 or 2025. Many also report they intend to make even more bookings for the coming year,” said Cruiseline.com and Shipmate general manager Jamie Cash. “This strong demand reflects the adventure, relaxation, and freedom that cruise vacations offer. While many of our community members intend to take longer cruises, the interest in shorter sailings is gaining traction as travellers seek quick getaways with lower costs. The Caribbean remains the top destination choice for travellers, with rising interest in European cruises for the upcoming year as well.”

More information about the 2024 Cruiseline.com and Shipmate Member Survey can be found here.