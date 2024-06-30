SWISS names new CEO

SINGAPORE, 1 July 2024: Swiss International Air Lines has named Jens Fehlinger as the new CEO effective 1 October 2024, replacing Dieter Vranckx, who will become a member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board as of today, 1 July 2024.

Fehlinger started his professional career at the Lufthansa Group in 2006, where he held various management positions. Among other assignments, he was in charge of strategy and business development at Lufthansa Airlines and the operational performance management for Lufthansa Group.

During the Covid pandemic, he was responsible for the Group’s crisis management office and subsequently headed the ReNew restructuring project. In recent years, Fehlinger has been Co-Managing Director of Lufthansa Cityline and, at the same time, established as Managing Director of the new airline Lufthansa City Airlines.

Fehlinger holds a commercial pilot’s license for the Airbus A320 and is currently an active pilot for Lufthansa Cityline. He has a graduate degree (Dipl.-Ing.) in Aviation Systems Engineering and Management from the University of Bremen, Germany, and a master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Traffic and Transport from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany.

SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach will act as interim CEO until Fehlinger takes over this October.