BANGKOK, 1 July 2024: BWH Hotels, the global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, has reaffirmed its position as one of Bangkok’s leading international hotel operators with the launch of SureStay by Best Western Bangkok Ramintra, an urban oasis in an up-and-coming part of Thailand’s vibrant capital city.

Located on the main Ratchada-Ramintra Road in the city’s Khan Na Yao district, this modern hotel is easily accessible – just a short drive from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports and just a few minutes away from the city’s MRT subway network at Nopparat Station.

Guests are offered a choice of 80 bright, loft-style rooms, all equipped with modern features and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. On the fourth floor, guestrooms have direct access to the glistening outdoor pool – a concept that adds a unique touch to this hotel in the city.

Every morning, guests can start with breakfast at the onsite restaurant, serving light daytime bites and evening meals. A coffee shop will serve all-day refreshments and in-room dining is also available. Visitors can maintain their fitness routine in the gym, and corporate travellers can use a meeting room, which is fully equipped for business events and training sessions for up to 30 delegates.

“We are delighted to introduce yet another hotel to our ever-expanding portfolio in Bangkok. As the world’s most-visited city, the Thai capital is a key business and leisure market with rising demand for internationally recognised hospitality brands. This conversion is the latest example of how owners entrust BWH Hotels to elevate their assets to new levels of success. We look forward to welcoming our guests to this rapidly emerging part of the city at SureStay by Best Western Bangkok Ramintra,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

With the addition of SureStay by Best Western Bangkok Ramintra, BWH Hotels now offers 12 hotels in Bangkok, encompassing seven of its industry-leading brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Vīb, SureStay by Best Western, SureStay Plus by Best Western, SureStay Collection by Best Western, and WorldHotels Elite. This new opening also brings BWH Hotels’ nationwide portfolio in Thailand to 20 properties, including city hotels, beachfront resorts and upcountry retreats.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com.