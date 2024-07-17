Super Terminal Expo settles in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 18 July 2024: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will host the Super Terminal Expo’s inaugural edition in Asia from 5 to 7 November 2024.

It also supports hosting the expo in Hong Kong, organised by Informa Markets, for the next few years.

Michael Duck: Hong Kong’s position as a multi-modal transportation hub makes it the ideal location for Super Terminal Expo.

Airport Authority Hong Kong, Acting Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung said: “This partnership is the result of our proactive efforts to bring the mega-events to Hong Kong, which will not only bring new ideas and business opportunities for our aviation and transportation sector, but also benefit the wider economy of Hong Kong and further promote Hong Kong’s attraction to major global events.”

Informa Markets, Executive Vice President, Commercial Development Michael Duck added: ”Hong Kong’s position as a multi-modal transportation hub offers unparalleled access to the Greater Bay Area and beyond, making it the ideal location for Super Terminal Expo.”

Super Terminal Expo is a pioneering event focusing on the design, construction, and operations of passenger and cargo terminals. The 2024 event in Hong Kong will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo, and it is expected to attract over 6,000 participants and 300 exhibitors from mainland China and overseas.

HKIA is one of the world’s best airports for intermodal connectivity. It provides flight service with around 220 destinations worldwide by about 120 airlines, reaching half of the world’s population in five hours flying time.

HKIA is also well-networked with other cities in the Greater Bay Area, one of the most economically vibrant regions in the country, via land transport over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and high-speed ferries at the SkyPier Terminal inside the restricted area of the airport, facilitating convenient land-air and sea-air transfer to international flights.