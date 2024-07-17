Special cruise deal out of Singapore

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2024: Royal Caribbean has launched its limited-time promotion, valid through 20 August 2024 and is offering guests up to SGD950 off for their next cruise booking for 2024-2025 travel itineraries departing from Singapore. (1)

Additionally, guests booking cruises to global destinations (not departing from Singapore) can tap USD500 in onboard credits. These credits can be used aboard Royal Caribbean cruises, including spa services, dining, attractions and shopping. (2)

From three-night to 10-night cruises, guests can choose from a wide range of itineraries across Asia and the rest of the world to explore their bucket list destinations globally.

Onboard Anthem of the Seas, which is set to arrive in Singapore in November 2024, travellers can choose Southeast Asian cruises with three to 10-night itineraries exploring Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

In October 2025, Ovation of the Seas is also arriving in Singapore with new travel itineraries featuring three to eight-night holidays to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

1 Applicable on sailings departing from Singapore. This includes Anthem of the Seas between 21 November 2024 – 13 April 2025, Ovation of the Seas departing on 16 April 2025 only, and Ovation of the Seas departing between 8 October 2025 – 12 March 2026

2 Offer excludes Singapore sailings mentioned above.