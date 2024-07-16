ONYX expands regional footprint

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2024: ONYX Hospitality Group took over the management of its newest property in Sri Lanka, Amari Colombo, at a recent handover ceremony held in the Sri Lankan capital.

This milestone marked the property’s official transition to ONYX Hospitality Group. The hotel is due to open in Q4 2024.

Winil Walgampala from Winil Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and family, Harold Enrique Olaya Leon, SVP. Head of Operations, ONYX Hospitality Group and the operations team.

Amari Colombo is situated in Colombo’s vibrant cityscape, blending contemporary comfort and traditional Sri Lankan charm in 167 rooms.

The handover ceremony was attended by Harold Enrique Olaya Leon, SVP, Head of Operations at ONYX Hospitality Group, and Winil Walgampala from Winil Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, along with key executives from both companies and industry partners. The addition of Amari Colombo further strengthens ONYX Hospitality Group’s regional presence.