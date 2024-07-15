SINGAPORE, 16 July 2024: When we think of the Taj Mahal, it often evokes a sense of awe and wonder. Its breathtaking architectural design, adorned with intricate marble inlays and meticulously arranged symmetrical gardens, captivates the viewers, making it a timeless beauty. Situated along the tranquil banks of the river Yamuna, this masterpiece stands as a timeless symbol of love and eternal devotion.

Visit the Taj Mahal as an extension to Pandaw’s Ganges expeditions. Choose either a 7-night or 14-night Ganges River adventure with pre and post-cruise options to visit India’s ‘Golden triangle.’ Or, for a complete India itinerary in one simple booking, join the Highlights of India 22-night River and land tour.

The All Ganges

KOLKATA TO VARANASI

14 nights from USD7,200 per person

(SOURCE: Pandaw Cruises)