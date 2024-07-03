Marriott VP takes on Vietnam expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 July 2024: Marriott International’s Area Vice President for South Korea and the Philippines, Duke Nam, adds Vietnam to his territories.

Duke Nam, Area Vice President – South Korea, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Duke, a Korean national, has spent more than 25 years with Marriott International’s portfolio of brands, including senior leadership roles across Asia Pacific.

The latest addition to his job description comes at a pivotal time, as Marriott International embarks on an extensive growth strategy in Vietnam, where it now operates 23 properties.

By the end of 2024, the company anticipates expanding its nationwide portfolio with more than 50 projects in the development pipeline. This expansion will launch several new brands in the country, including Westin, which debuted recently with The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh. Future brand launches include The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott Executive Apartments and more.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Duke’s expanded role will see him responsible for over 70 operating properties across 16 brands in South Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam.