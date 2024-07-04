Vietjet expands Korea and China flights

BANGKOK, 5 July 2024: Vietjet has reached a new milestone by launching the first-ever direct service linking Ho Chi Minh City to Xi’an (China) and announcing it will introduce a Nha Trang – Daegu (South Korea) route this October.

To celebrate, Vietjet is offering a zero-fare promotion for bookings made by 7 July 2024. A million tickets are up grabs starting from USD0* (excludes tax and fees) across its entire flight network.

Vietjet’s 10th anniversary of air connectivity between Vietnam and South Korea celebrates a new route to Daegu.

Bookings can be made for flights between 22 August 2024 and 22 May 2025 (excludes public holidays and peak periods) through www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

*A week-long exclusive promotion with fares starting at USD0 for the entire flight network.

New service to South Korea

The airline’s announcement earlier this week confirms flights on the Nha Trang – Daegu route will commence on 27 October 2024. The service will link Vietnam’s coastal city Nha Trang with South Korea’s fourth-largest city, Daegu, offering daily flights.

This week, Vietjet celebrates its 10th anniversary, flying to South Korea. In terms of capacity, it is the largest operator between Vietnam and South Korea, connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Danang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Dalat with Seoul, Busan, and Daegu in South Korea.

Direct flights to X’an

Since 1 July, Vietjet has expanded its routes to China with the introduction of direct flights from Vietnam’s southern metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, to China’s prominent historical city Xi’an.

Vietjet is the sole airline offering direct flights on the route with four round trips per week, following the launch of Shanghai and Chengdu services earlier this year.

The airline’s latest developments align with a surge in international air passenger demand and air cargo markets across Asia-Pacific, driven by heightened global economic activities. In May, airlines in the region transported 27.9 million passengers, marking a significant 23.9% year-on-year increase, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported this week.