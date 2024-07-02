KUCHING 3 July 2024: Following a record-breaking three nights of music concerts, the Rainforest World Music Festival organisers confirmed the event will return for its 28th edition from 20 to 22 June 2025.

The dates were already locked down during this year’s concert nights, 28 to 30 June, that welcomed a record 26,000 attendees, the Borneo Post Online reported on Monday.

The 27th edition of Sarawak’s globally renowned Rainforest World Music Festival was hosted at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in the Santubong Peninsula near Kuching, its home since 1998.

Borneo Post Online quoted Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah as saying: “This year, RWMF has welcomed over 26,000 attendees.”

The minister hinted that the final tally could reach as high as 30,000 over the three nights, an all-time record that would beat even the peak years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

If Sarawak’s tourism leaders needed confirmation that Covid is now history, the event gave it to them. The outstanding footfall for the three nights of concerts and all the events on the sidelines that make up the RWMF surpassed the highest peak ever achieved in the event’s history.

The minister was joined by STB chairman Datuk Dennis Ngau and STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor at the RWMF official press conference on the second evening.

RWMF is recognised as the pioneer music event that puts World Music on the map in Southeast Asia with its three-day line-up of outstanding musical performances, workshops, cultural displays and celebrations of Malaysian cuisine.

For more information on RWMF head to https://rwmf.net/rwmf-news/.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com.