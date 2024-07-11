BANGKOK, 12 July 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of two general managers to spearhead operations at key resorts in Samui Thailand and the Maldives.

Neil Li joins as the General Manager of Centara Reserve Samui, while Andrew Jansson takes on the role of Cluster General Manager of the soon-to-be-opened Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.

Andrew Jansson. Neil Li.

These strategic designations reflect Centara’s commitment to expanding its leadership team and driving growth at its flagship properties worldwide.

Neil Li brings over a decade of hotel management experience from top international 5-star hotels in Shanghai, China. Previously serving as Assistant Vice President at Shangri-La Circle, Li has a robust background in hotel operations, sales, and high-end project management that will be essential in elevating operational excellence and overall guest satisfaction at Centara Reserve Samui.

“I am excited to join Centara Reserve Samui and contribute my expertise in hospitality to this esteemed property. I look forward to leading the team and furthering this stunning resort’s reputation for exquisite luxury and personalised travel,” said Li.

With nearly 30 years as a seasoned hospitality professional, Andrew Jansson has held leadership roles in 14 countries with renowned hotel chains such as Hyatt and Shangri-La. This appointment marks Jansson’s fourth resort management position in the Maldives, where he will oversee the pre-opening and strategic development of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. His knowledge of the local market will be crucial in establishing these properties’ strategic and operational objectives and further establishing Centara’s expansion in the Maldives, adding to the two existing properties currently in operation there.

“I am thrilled to be part of Centara and to return to the Maldives for this exciting project. I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to contribute to the success of these new properties and enhance Centara’s presence in the region,” said Jansson.

Hiring the two new General Managers is core to Centara’s broader strategy of strengthening its global market position and growth across its flagship properties. Both leaders are expected to play pivotal roles in achieving Centara’s long-term goals by implementing innovative strategies, optimising operations, and delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

Centara Hotels & Resorts COO Michael Henssler commented: “We are delighted to welcome Neil and Andrew to the Centara family. Their diverse backgrounds and proven leadership within the luxury sector will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and service offerings. These appointments underscore our commitment to attracting top talent to drive success and deliver exceptional value to our guests.”

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com