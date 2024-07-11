IBTM to debut in Hong Kong in 2025

HONG KONG, 12 July 2024: IBTM World organiser RX has announced that the international and regional chapter associations ICCA Asia Pacific, MPI, and IAPCO are on board as supporting partners for the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific, which will take place from 19 to 20 March 2025.

AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, has been confirmed as the venue for the spring tradeshow.

Hong Kong welcomes IBTM Asia Pacific in March 2025.

IBTM Asia Pacific will provide a gateway to the Asia Pacific MICE market, bringing together a high-calibre group of international, APAC regional and local meeting planners and exhibitors for two days of pre-scheduled one-to-one business meetings, education and networking.

ICCA Regional Director Asia Pacific Waikin Wong commented: “I am thrilled about our partnership with IBTM Asia Pacific. This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainability, legacy and DE&I (diversity, equity and Inclusion), making the Asia Pacific region a compelling choice for international association events and business innovation. We look forward to working together to create impactful and meaningful experiences for our industry.”

The Asia Pacific MICE market is one of the most dynamic in the world and is forecast to become a major player in 2024 and beyond. The region’s MICE industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD441.1 billion by 2025. The industry’s growth is underpinned by investment in infrastructure and new airline routes, making the region more accessible.

The inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific should attract global destinations and suppliers to showcase their products and solutions to over 250 pre-qualified buyers and around 1,500 trade visitors from over 20 countries in Asia Pacific.

“IBTM is recognised as a world-leading showcase for the meetings and events industry. We are excited to bring IBTM to the Asia Pacific region and facilitate the important business connections for local and international event professionals with key suppliers, destinations and venues,” said IBTM World and IBTM Asia Pacific Event Director Claudia Hall.

About IBTM

IBTM Incentives, Business Travel & Meetings ) is a world-leading showcase for the meetings and events industry with a portfolio of events and products offering business solutions across four continents. The portfolio includes IBTM World, IBTM Americas, and IBTM Asia Pacific.

IBTM Asia Pacific is a two-day event for the Asia Pacific region’s meeting, incentives, conference and events industry.

Next event: 19 to 20 March 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.