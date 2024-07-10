SINGAPORE, 11 July 2024: Pandaw is promoting a 21-night combo itinerary that includes the UNESCO World Heritage site of Halong Bay, the fascinating Red River through northern Vietnam, and the remote and untouched Upper Mekong River in Laos.

Red River essentials

The Red River Delta is a fertile plain in northern Vietnam drained by the Red River. Here are some of the top sights and attractions.

Hanoi – Vietnam’s capital city, is a fascinating mix of old and new, with ancient temples and pagodas alongside French colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers. The Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, and the Old Quarter are must-see sights.

Van Long Lagoon – An attractive ecotourism site located about 80 km south of Hanoi. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its stunning natural beauty, with limestone cliffs, rice paddies, and a variety of plant and animal life. You can explore the lagoon by boat and see monkeys, deer, and many species of birds.

Bat Trang Pottery Village – Located on the banks of the Red River, Bat Trang is a traditional village famous for its ceramics. Here, you can watch artisans at work, learn about the pottery-making process, and buy unique souvenirs.

Long Bien Bridge – A historic cantilever bridge over the Red River in Hanoi. Completed in 1902 by the French, the bridge is a popular tourist destination and offers stunning views of the river and the city.

Perfume Pagoda (Chua Huong) – A complex of Buddhist temples located in a limestone mountain range about 60 km from Hanoi. Visitors can take a boat ride up the Perfume River to reach the pagoda and then climb hundreds of steps to reach the top.

These are just a few of the many sights and attractions you can visit on Vietnam’s Red River. With its rich history, beautiful scenery, and friendly people, the Red River Delta is a great place to experience Vietnamese culture.

Must see on the Upper Mekong

The Mekong River journey from Vientiane to Huay Xai is a popular route for cruises, offering stunning landscapes, historical sites, and a glimpse into the local life of Laos. Here are some of the sights you can expect to see along the way:

The mighty Mekong River itself: The lifeblood of Southeast Asia, the Mekong is a sight to behold. As you cruise down the river, you’ll be surrounded by lush green mountains, serene villages,

Passing through Xayabouri Dam: Guests gain an inside look at the workings of this somewhat controversial attraction as the Pandaw vessel navigates an impressive set of locks.

Pak Ou Caves: Located near the village of Pakbeng, these fascinating caves are filled with thousands of Buddha images dating back centuries. You can explore the caves and learn about their history and significance in Lao culture.

Traditional villages: Small, traditional villages dot the banks of the Mekong. Local people go about their daily lives fishing, farming, and weaving. Some cruises offer the opportunity to visit a village and learn more about Lao culture. Pandaw guests visit Ban Na San village, a Hmong minority hill community.

Sandbanks: The Mekong River is known for its sandbanks, which emerge during the dry season. These create beautiful, temporary islands in the middle of the river, where you can relax, swim, and soak up the sun.

Wildlife: Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife as you cruise down the river. You might see birds such as kingfishers and eagles, as well as monkeys and even the occasional wild elephant.

In addition to these sights, there are other activities, such as hiking near Ban Pak Sith Khummu village, visiting an elephant sanctuary and local markets as well as exploring the fascinating TAEC (Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre) in Luang Prabang. So, if you’re looking for a relaxing and scenic way to see Laos, a Mekong River cruise from Vientiane to Huay Xai is a great option.

