TAT tags 2025 ‘Thailand Grand Tourism Year’

BANGKOK, 15 July 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set its 2025 revenue target at THB3.4 trillion, representing a 7.5% increase over the 2024 forecast, reports the country’s national news bureau.

Tourism performance targets for 2025 were presented a last week’s TAT Marketing Action Plan meeting that also concluded with a plan to make 2025 the “Thailand Grand Tourism Year” part of the broader “Ignite Thailand” scheme.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool outlined details on her Facebook page confirming TAT’s budget for the fiscal year October 2024 to September 2025 would amount to around THB6.23 billion. The agency targets tourism revenue to grow by from 5 to 7.5% during 2025, with foreign tourist arrivals reaching 40 million and domestic trips projected at 220 million. Tourist arrivals during 2024 should reach 36.9 million, while domestic trips could reach 200 million.

The National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) stated in its news report that the average spending per foreign tourist is estimated at THB57,180, while domestic tourists spend around THB4,000 per trip.

Visa-free stay 60 days

Easier visa rules will apply, allowing visitors from 93 countries to visit Thailand for 60 days without applying for a visa.

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior, Secretary to the Minister of Interior, and spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul confirmed on 12 July the updated visa measures that will allow nationals from 93 countries to visit Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. Previously, the visa-free concession was open to 57 nationalities for a 30-day stay.

She confirmed other updates, such as an increase in countries eligible for Visa on Arrival (VOA) at immigration checkpoints from the previous 19 to 31 countries.

In addition, foreigners can stay in Thailand for tourism purposes and engage in “remote work as a special case” under a new visa category, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). It also includes highly skilled individuals, freelancers, remote workers, or those who wish to stay to learn Thai boxing and martial arts, take cooking classes, participate in sports training, receive medical treatments, attend training courses, attend seminars, or attend art and music exhibitions. The DTV visa allows a visitor to stay for up to 180 days at a time and has a five-year validity. The changes in visa rules are expected to be published in the Royal Gazette on 15 July.

For more background information, see the TTRW report of 4 June 2024.

https://www.ttrweekly.com/site/2024/06/thailands-new-visa-rules-coming-soon/.

(SOURCE: NNT and Khaosod English Online)