Tripadvisor unveils best attractions and experiences

SINGAPORE, 28 June 2024: Tripadvisor, a travel guidance platform, announced on Tuesday the winners of its annual 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do, highlighting the highest rated experiences and attractions worldwide.

For the first time, the Empire State Building in New York City became the No 1 attraction globally. Tripadvisor also named its best experience in the world the “Unvanquished Tour in Porto City, Portugal,” where visitors can explore 2,000 years of history in just a few hours.

Photo credit: Tripadvisor.

Boasting 60,000 5-star reviews, the Empire State Building reinforces its claim as the “World’s Most Famous Building” by rising to the No 1 attraction in the US and the world.

With more than 8,000 5-star reviews, the Unvanquished Tour is praised for being budget and time-friendly, with entertaining and knowledgeable tour guides.

“With more than 1.4 million activities and experiences, Tripadvisor is a go-to resource for travellers to discover and book their next adventure, no matter what ‘adventure’ means to them,” says Tripadvisor President, Kristen Dalton. “Experiences make a trip, and our Best of the Best Things to Do Awards offer some of the highest-rated activities from across the world, highlighted by our community of travellers.”

Unforgettable Vacation Moments

Bucket List Experiences: Once-in-a-lifetime experiences that get adrenaline pumping and leave every visitor wanting more.

No1 in the world: Beginner Scuba Diving Adventure with Videos in Honolulu – Oahu, Hawaii

Cultural & Historical Tours: Destinations ripped from the pages of history books and brought to life by knowledgeable guides, interactive walking tours, and more.

No 1 in the world: Amsterdam Canal Cruise in Open Boat with Local Skipper-Guide – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amusement Parks & Water Parks: Theme parks are a crowd pleaser, offering activities the entire family can enjoy.

No 1 in the world: Disneyland Paris – Paris, France.

Methodology

The 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between 1 April 2023 through 31 March, 2024.