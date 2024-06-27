THAI domestic bookings continue in Amadeus

BANGKOK, 28 June 2024: Amadeus and Thai Airways International have renewed and expanded their distribution agreement to enhance travel retailing offerings via Amadeus travel sellers in Thailand, offering continued access to Thai Airways’ domestic content.

The carrier will also revamp its website and mobile booking channels to make them more compelling, competitive and passenger-friendly. Amadeus Reference Experience will provide a modern, responsive, and configurable user interface that will speed up Thai Airways’ website and mobile channels and create a robust booking flow.

The airline has implemented Amadeus Travel Ready, which enables international travellers to verify their travel documents (passports and visas) in the online check-in process. This helps save time at the airport by speeding the manual document verifications at check-in, bag drop and boarding, consequently reducing queues.

Thai Airways will implement Amadeus Network Revenue Management to boost and optimise network revenue. The carrier will benefit from this cutting-edge technology when building routes through connecting hubs, codeshares, or partnerships. The solution enables Thai Airways to optimise pricing and availability decisions by leveraging machine learning and customer choice modelling techniques.

Finally, the airline will use the Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) from Outpayce, Amadeus’ payments business. This platform allows Thai Airways to easily accept a wide range of card and alternative payment methods from travellers. Through XPP, the carrier can accept payments globally by connecting to a wide range of specialist partners for services like cross-border acquiring, authentication and fraud management. Thai Airways also benefits from XPP’s enhanced orchestration and analytics to continually refine its payment strategy and increase acceptance rates.

“This is a major technology investment and upgrade for the airline and will provide the building blocks of our business transformation,” said THAI Head of Pricing and Revenue Management Nuthaphol Amawatana.

We’ll now be able to offer travellers a more modern and seamless booking experience whether they are visiting our website or searching for travel via our mobile app. We are also pleased to continue our content agreements with Amadeus and look forward to exploring new opportunities.”

Amadeus, Executive Vice President Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue, commented: “The agreement (with THAI) is a milestone for us, and we look forward to working hand in hand with the carrier on its transformation journey.”