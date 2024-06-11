Tourism Recovery: a Mixed Picture

BANGKOK, 12 June 2024: New consumer preferences and habits have emerged in the first half of 2024 in the Asia Pacific tourism sector, which is unevenly recovering from the pandemic years.

The post-Covid tourism surge from 2022 was initially powered by more affluent tourists seeking relaxation amid nature, user convenience, and sustainable and authentic local tourism experiences, all enabled by heightened travel digitalisation.

The latest Asia Pacific travel trends and insights from (l to r) Caroline Bremner, Euromonitor International, Noor Ahmad Hamid, PATA, and Dr Anyu Liu, Hong Kong PolyU.

Those trends have since evolved. Travel experts speaking at the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s “Navigating the Path to Tourism Recovery” webinar last week said megatrends such as value for money, seamless booking and payments, and travel that aligns more to consumer values are now the hallmarks of post-pandemic tourism in the region.

Euromonitor International Senior Head of Travel Research Caroline Bremner said destinations that deliver safety, relaxation, value, good quality food and drink and access to natural attractions would continue to do well. She noted that younger (Gen Z) travellers much preferred personalised, authentic local experiences, with price not so much of a consideration, relative to much older baby boomers who seek value.

Free cancellations, easy digital payments, reliable user reviews, free upgrades and personalised recommendations (especially from family or friends), turn lookers to bookers, said Ms Bremner.

Absent Chinese tourists

However, tourism experts addressing the webinar said that Chinese outbound tourism was still lagging, dampening tourism performance in destinations across the Asia Pacific. Indeed, China’s neighbouring destinations, such as Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Macau, may not fully recover until the end of 2026 due to Chinese travellers opting to stay home or travel domestically instead of abroad.

Destinations such as India and Thailand, which have all but recovered — or, in Singapore’s case, exceeded—their high point 2019 tourism arrival levels, did so by attracting tourists from markets such as Australia, Europe, and the USA to compensate for stay-away Chinese and Japanese.

China as a destination has its challenges, too. Hong Kong Polytechnic University Dr Anyu Liu revealed that international tourist arrivals into China are currently only around 80% of 2019 levels and may only return to around 96% by the end of 2026. Liu said inflation, labour supply challenges and regional conflicts dampened recovery.

Addressing the issues raised by the webinar regarding the Asia Pacific region as a whole, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said that tourism in the Asia Pacific could be enhanced by improving air capacity, better land-based regional connectivity, improved training to attract and retain skilled personnel, and an easing of visa restrictions.

Artificial intelligence in travel

Looking at a rapidly arriving travel tech future, the webinar speakers said that AI was a big concern as it could be manipulated to perpetuate bias and misinformation, especially in travel marketing. Bremner said AI needs to be used responsibly and carefully as a travel enabler.

It is necessary to keep destination information honest and up to date as AI bots perpetually scrape the internet for publicly available data.

The speakers also noted that AI was already being used to suggest travel itineraries and to train hospitality staff in educational settings.

Could AI bots replace tourism forecasters in universities? “We did some internal tests to see if ChatGPT could generate more accurate forecasts than us,” said Liu. “So far, we’re safe,” he quipped.

PATA will release its mid-year tourism forecast reports on 39 Asia Pacific destinations on 25 June. Its Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2024-2026 are available in the research section of www.PATA.org.