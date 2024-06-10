Korean Air ready to fly to Lisbon

SINGAPORE, 11 June 2024: Korean Air will launch scheduled charter flights to Lisbon, Portugal, from 11 September to 25 October.

The airline confirms it will schedule three weekly flights between Seoul Incheon and Lisbon on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, offering 20 roundtrip flights during the two months, served by a Boeing 787-9.

Roundtrip fares in economy class start at USD1,403.

The scheduled charter flights will be the only nonstop flights between Northeast Asia and Lisbon. Previously, travellers had to transfer to neighbouring countries such as France and Spain or switch to land transport upon arrival in Europe to reach Lisbon.

Lisbon is nestled along the banks of the Tejo (Tagus) River on the Iberian Peninsula and offers a combination of historical and contemporary attractions. From the beautiful beaches to multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, the city is an appealing destination for both leisure seekers and cultural explorers. Lisbon is frequently portrayed in various media and remains a popular destination for backpackers and honeymooners.

Tickets are on sale through the Korean Air website, the airline’s mobile app, or online travel agencies. There’s a plan on the table to extend the flights during the winter season from 26 October 2024 to 26 March 2025.

Meanwhile, KAL confirms it will launch direct daily flights between Incheon, Seoul, and Macau as of 19 July using an A321-neo (business and economy class configuration, total 179 seats). The flight time is three hours and 40 minutes.

Flight KE169 departs Incheon at 2115 and arrives in Macau at 2355.

Flight KE170 departs Macau at 0110 and arrives in Incheon at 0600.

Google Flights quotes a roundtrip fare of USD190 on the new direct service. (KE quotes USD210). The arrival of KE on the route will intensify competition and possibly reduce fares in the long run. Jeju Air and Jin Air both fly the route daily and Air Macau twice daily quoting fares this week of between USD201 to USD271.

The average fare on the route is currently USD260.