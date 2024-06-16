BANGKOK, 17 June 2024: To celebrate the upcoming opening of its newest hotel in Koh Samui, Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering an introductory offer for Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui.

Set to welcome guests from 15 August 2024, this contemporary island getaway delivers seamless stays with exceptional value for all.

Conveniently located just 6.5 km from Samui International Airport and steps from Lamai Beach, this 61-key resort embodies the Centara Life brand DNA, with a focus on elevating the essentials through flexible travel, daily delights, and prioritising signature experiences across four core pillars – Life Essentials, Life Surprises, Life Flexibility, and Life Connectivity.

From an outdoor pool and 24-hour fitness centre to complimentary on-site parking, a tuk-tuk service to the beach, and an all-day dining restaurant with the added perk of serving breakfast until 1600 guests have the flexibility of choosing what they need, whenever they need it, for an unforgettable escape.

Modern rooms offer a fresh and stylish retreat, thoughtfully designed with soothing earth tones and a chic loft style. Choose from Deluxe, Premier Loft, or Family Suite accommodations, each offering the added flexibility of a daybed to comfortably accommodate 3-4 persons without the need for an extra bed. Select rooms feature separate living and dining areas, along with balconies to soak in the serene tropical surroundings.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Life Samui is offering celebratory room rates, including complimentary food and drinks credit of THB250 per day, daily breakfast for two persons, early check-in and late check-out, as well as a 15% on-top discount for CentaraThe1 members. Not a member? Sign up for free in less than a minute at www.centarathe1.com.

This introductory offer runs from now to 30 September 2024 for stays from 15 August until 20 December 2024. For more information and reservations, visit: www.centarahotelsresorts.com/csa