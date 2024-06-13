Vietnam Airlines embarks on digital path

HANOI, 14 June 2024: Vietnam Airlines has successfully implemented Amadeus’ enhanced passenger service system (PSS) technology and related technology solutions.

As part of the carrier’s ongoing digital transformation, Amadeus’ Altéa PSS offers Vietnam Airlines inventory, reservation, ticketing, departure control and digital solutions for end-to-end efficiencies to enhance user experience.

Deploying the Amadeus Altéa passenger service system showcases Vietnam Airlines’ ambition to become a digital airline by 2025.

The Altéa PSS also enables Vietnam Airlines to deliver modern, efficient reservation services for front-line employees, aiding passengers in purchasing, changing, and using airline services.

Vietnam Airlines is also transitioning to the Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) from Outpayce, Amadeus’ payments business. This platform allows Vietnam Airlines to easily accept a wide range of card and alternative payment methods from travellers. With XPP, the carrier can accept payments globally by connecting to a wide range of specialist partners.

Vietnam Airlines Executive Vice President Dang Anh Tuan stated: “The partnership will enable us to use innovative solutions to improve our operations, customer service and competitiveness. With Amadeus’ technologies, we can now offer more tailored and smooth experiences to our passengers across all channels and touchpoints. The successful implementation of the new Passenger Service System is an important milestone for Vietnam Airlines in its journey to becoming a digital airline, improving customer experience and our operational efficiency.”

Amadeus Executive Vice President Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue said: “We achieved a very exciting technology upgrade with Vietnam Airlines and are proud to work hand-in-hand with the carrier on its transformation journey. “