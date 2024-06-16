Jetstar Asia resumes flights to Clark

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2024: Sunday morning, 16 June, marked the resumption of Jetstar Asia’s (3K) services to Clark International Airport in the Philippines, as flight 3K775 took off at 0740 from Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The low-cost carrier’s fleet of Airbus A320s will operate four return services each week, increasing to five return services from 18 October 2024 to meet increasing demand, offering more than 90,000 low-fare seats between the two destinations next year.

This popular destination, north of Manila, is a key destination for tourists, business travellers, and those visiting family and friends.

Renowned for its cultural heritage and natural beauty, Clark offers various attractions and experiences. Visitors can spend the day exploring, shopping, and enjoying vibrant local cuisine and warm hospitality.

Jetstar Asia’s COO, Geoffrey Lui said this route reinforced Jetstar Asia’s commitment to making the region more accessible.

“Clark serves as an important hub for both business and leisure travellers, and we are excited to offer more travel options for our customers,” Lui said.

“With so many reasons to visit Clark, our crew and our passengers have been looking forward to our return to this popular destination, so it’s great to add Clark back to our network,” he concluded.

Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp President and CEO and manager and operator of Clark International Airport, Noel Manankil, shared his enthusiasm about the resumption.

“This eagerly anticipated event is not just a moment of celebration, but a showcase of the history of the relationship between Clark International Airport and Jetstar Asia.”