Anantara expands in Bali

DENPASAR Bali, 28 May 2024: Minor Hotels announced this week the signing of a management agreement for a new-build resort and branded residences on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Opening in 2027, the Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort will be the first beachfront resort on Seseh Beach and the third Anantara Hotels & Resorts property in Bali.

Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort Signing Ceremony – Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, and Artur Mkhitaryan, Founder and CEO of Taryan Group.

Featuring 216 rooms and suites, Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort is located on the black volcanic shores of Seseh Beach, a short drive from southern coast hotspots Canggu and Seminyak and an hour from Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS).

The Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort is owned by the Taryan Group, a leading real estate and development company focused on progressive, innovative and ambitious development projects founded by Artur Mkhitaryan. The Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Residences will be available for purchase through Taryan Group, with Anantara providing overall resort management.

Minor Hotels currently operates two properties on Indonesia’s most-visited island: the Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, a 73-key resort on the southern tip of Bali, and Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, an upscale lifestyle resort of 37 suites and pool villas. The hotel group is expanding its footprint in Bali this year with the addition of the Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, opening in September. Nestled amid tropical jungle and verdant rice fields, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort brings Anantara’s authentic luxury to the island’s interior with 66 suites and pool villas and 15 Anantara-branded residences.