Thai Vietjet recruits cadet pilots

BANGKOK, 27 May 2024: Thai Vietjet Air Joint Stock Company Ltd (TVJ) is gearing up for a substantial fleet and network expansion to meet the increasing demand for air travel.

As part of its expansion plan, Thai Vietjet will take delivery of up to 50 new aircraft in five years, starting in early 2025.

Woranate Laprabang CEO Thai Vietjet.

To respond to the future job demand for professional pilots for such an aggressive fleet expansion, Thai Vietjet, in close collaboration with Bangkok Aviation Centre Public Company Ltd (BAC), will soon launch a new recruitment campaign for cadet pilots, a comprehensive training programme to develop qualified professional commercial airline pilots.

Under Thai Vietjet’s cadet pilots programme, BAC will be responsible for Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training, while Thai Vietjet will handle aircraft type rating training. Upon successfully completing the whole training programme, students will be guaranteed employment as first officers in Thai Vietjet’s ranks.

Under the recently signed Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between Thai Vietjet and BAC, both will jointly design and create a rigorous selection process and stringent quality monitoring system to ensure the production of the highest-quality professional commercial airline pilots.

Thai Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Woranate Laprabang said: “We are proud to work with BAC to create an opportunity to produce more professional pilots to meet the high demand in the future and enable aviation enthusiasts to realise their flying career ambitions through this exciting programme.”

Thai Vietjet’s upcoming Sky Career Festival in Bangkok this coming June is the launch venue for the first round of trainee recruitment.