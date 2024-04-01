Trip.com wins spot on Fortune Asia list

HONG KONG, 2 April 2024: Trip.com Group has been named among the Fortune Asia Future 30, a list of 30 companies headquartered in Asia that have demonstrated remarkable innovation, paving the way for robust growth over the next five years.

“We are honoured to be recognised by Fortune Asia Future 30 as we continue to strive to be a leading player in the Asian and global markets,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. Through innovations in technology and business strategy, we prioritise unlocking new value for our partners and providing our users with the best and most seamless travel experience possible.”

Fortune Asia Future 30 Award Ceremony at the Fortune Innovation Forum 2024 in Hong Kong: Clay Chandler, Chair, Fortune Innovation Forum and Executive Editor, Asia, Fortune; Eddy Yip, Product & Marketing Director, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Territory Manager, Hong Kong, Trip.com; Fang Ruan, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.

To identify the Asia Future 30, Fortune and the BCG Henderson Institute examined around 700 publicly traded companies across the Asia-Pacific region with at least $10 billion in market value at the end of 2022 or $10 billion in revenue through 2022.

Companies were assessed on their market potential and capacity to deliver, weighted by a machine learning algorithm for their ability to predict growth over the following five years. The four categories were strategy, technology and investment, people, and structure.

Now approaching its 25th anniversary, Trip.com Group reported an impressive performance in 2023, with a 122% increase in full-year net revenue compared to the previous year and a 25% increase compared to 2019, showing its adaptability amidst challenges posed by the pandemic.

As today’s travellers are increasingly drawn to unique experiences rather than mere sightseeing, Trip.com Group has diversified its offerings to meet the rising demand. The sought-after “Hotel Rooms Plus X” offering combines hotel stays with experiences such as afternoon tea and spa treatments, among others, to elevate the entire experience. Moreover, the company continues to redefine travel experiences through innovative formats and exclusive events, from popular live stream shows such as “Super World Trip BOSS Live” in Phuket ahead of Songkran to a sunrise experience at the Empire State Observatory in New York City during the Chinese New Year.

Sustainability has been part of Trip.com Group’s strategy as industry players and travellers grow more conscious of how travel impacts the environment. Since introducing the low-carbon hotel standard initiative in China in 2023, more than 2,000 hotels have been recognised as low-carbon hotels, and more than 3 million guests have made reservations, reducing about 2,750 tons of carbon emissions.